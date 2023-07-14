Backing to mature trees, this custom McLean craftsman delivers 4-levels of living space including a peaceful screened-in porch perfect for evening dinners with family or friends. Set away from main roads, you’ll immediately know this is a special home when you step onto the 8-foot deep, Virginia flagstone porch.

A gourmet kitchen designed for a chef who loves to entertain with summer buffets or Hors d’Oeurves on the dramatic Black Walnut kitchen island. There is ample cabinet space with soft close doors and drawers, a six-burner Wolf cooktop and professional vent hood.

The modern, open floor plan is well designed with distinct spaces such as the formal living room with a natural gas fireplace, large dining room, private home office with French doors, and a comfortable family room with a gas fireplace overlooking the yard.

You will stay well organized in the most complete mud room you’ll see, including cubbies for school and sports gear, a washer and dryer for your sportswear, a half bath with a deep wash sink, and a full-size refrigerator for snacks and supplies.

The screened-in porch is perfect almost year-round thanks to WeatherMaster sliding windows that protect the room from wind, rain, and pollen. Set up for a dinner party now, it can easily become a comfortable living room. This may be our favorite room in the house!

A good dog-walking neighborhood complete with sidewalks. Kent Gardens Elementary is just down the street and there is walking access to Kent Gardens Park trail.

Address: 6808 Broyhill St., McLean, VA 22101

