You Might Spot These Celebrities at the MLS All-Star Game in DC

The match at Audi Field is attracting some boldfaced names.

D.C. United vs L.A. Galaxy game. Photograph courtesy of Flickr/Shameek.

Soccers fans from Washington and beyond are heading to Audi Field on Wednesday night to watch Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game. The top players in the United States will team up against the British Premier League’s Arsenal, and the matchup is luring a number of boldfaced names to the stadium and game-related events.

Among the celebrities expected to attend the game is multi-platinum rapper and DC native Wale. In addition to watching the action tonight, the musician also played in an eMLS competition at the Wharf on Saturday, where he was joined by former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. The six-time NFL Pro-Bowler isn’t the only football player showing up for some fútbol: Jahan Dotson, the Commanders’ first pick in the 2022 NFL draft, will also be at Audi Field tonight.

The Bravo universe will also be represented at the game, thanks to the Real Housewives of Potomac. Cast member, author, and Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Wendy Osefo is headed to the stadium, and Osefo’s co-star Gizelle Bryant will be in attendance as well.

 

