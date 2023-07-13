Your Guide to 2023 MLS All-Star Game Watch Parties and Events Around DC

Local soccer fans, rejoice—DC will be a hub of activity for nearly a week as Major League Soccer brings its 27th All-Star Game to Audi Field (100 Potomac Ave., SW) on Wednesday, July 19. There are plenty of celebrations and events before the sold-out match, which pits the MLS All-Star team against the British Premier League’s Arsenal. And if you didn’t score tickets, we’ve rounded up the best bars for watching the game, which will air at 8 PM on ESPN and via MLS Season Pass.

The All-Star roster features familiar DC United faces such as All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney, goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who leads the league in accurate long balls, and striker Christian Benteke, who leads DC United in goals scored. Arsenal boasts multiple players you may recognize from the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, including the US national team’s goalkeeper Matt Turner and the English phenom midfielder Bukayo Saka.

Pre-Game Events

Saturday July 15

Soccer Celebration at the Wharf

Head to District Pier (101 District Sq., SW) at 4:30 PM for a packed afternoon/evening of festivities, including musical performances, culinary offerings, a performance by R&B singer Masego, and MLS player appearances. At 7:30, there’s a watch party for the DC United vs. New England Revolution match. Free, with drinks for purchase.

Sunday July 16

Secret Walls Art Battle

At 1 PM, the Apple store at Carnegie Library (801 K St., NW) will celebrate All-Star week with a live illustration “battle” between local artists Kelly Towles and Matt Corrado, who will use iPad’s Procreate tools to freestyle paint. MLS Season Pass hosts Jake Zivin and Max Bretos will serve as guest judges.

Monday, July 17

DC United Foundation Pitch Reveal

DC United will unveil a new soccer pitch at Seaton Elementary School (1503 10th St., NW) in Shaw. It’s the first of ten that the club has committed to building in DC over the next two years.

MLS All-Star Concert

R&B artist Kehlani will headline the sold-out concert at the Anthem (901 Wharf St., SW). It starts at 7:30 PM.

Tuesday, July 18

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

At 7:30 PM, fans will be able to see players from both the MLS All-Star team and Arsenal square off in multiple high-level skills events at Audi Field. They include shooting, touch, cross and volley, passing, and crossbar. $15 per ticket.

Where to Watch the MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal Game

These bars will air the 8 PM game on Wednesday, July 19.

1732 Connecticut Ave., NW

Dupont Circle’s Irish soccer bar is a solid spot to enjoy fare like bangers and mash. The weekday afternoon happy hour leading up to the game involves discounted draft beers and $6 bar appetizers.

79 Potomac Ave., SE

The Navy Yard pizzeria opens early Wednesday for pre-game festivities. Specials include the Let’s Get Messi cocktail with Yerba Mate tea, and a pizza named for DC United coach Wayne Rooney and topped with antipasti salad.

1201 Half St., SE

This local brewery’s Nats Park-adjacent outpost is hosting a special party for the All-Star Skills Challenge on Tuesday, July 18 and will also air Wednesday’s big match. The bar will screen the challenge on its large TVs with sound on, and some draft beers will go for $5.

1201 Half St., SE

The London-inspired pub’s Navy Yard outpost is the center of a multi-day Arsenal party across three bars and restaurants in the vicinity of the stadium. Fans can participate in penalty kick and juggling challenges at the bar from 3 to 7 PM on July 18th and July 19th, with prizes including gift cards and jerseys. There’s no cover and the challenges are free to play. Food and drink specials include an $8 sausage roll and $7 Strongbow ciders.

1201 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

This Brit-style pub, steps from the White House, takes its football seriously. Happy hour on weekday afternoons includes $6 beers and share plates like crisps and dips and mini sausage rolls for the same price.

1610 U St., NW

The roomy U Street tavern with extensive draft beer and cocktail lists has clear allegiances: Penn State, the University of North Carolina, the Buffalo Bills, and Liverpool FC. But none of those teams are playing on July 19, so you’ll be able to catch the MLS game on its TVs.

1537 Seventh St., NW

At this affordable neighborhood bar in Shaw, you can show your support for America with Midwestern comfort food like hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and Detroit-style pizza.