Welcome to Stronghold! This stately 2,760 SF row home offers 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. It showcases high ceilings, two living spaces, laundry on bedroom level, LL with front & rear egress, spacious rear deck & covered parking for 2 cars.
The fenced front yard, front porch, and white brick contribute to this home’s classic DC row-home presence. The updated, elegant style continues through the home with exposed brick, gleaming hardwood floors, and charming fixtures throughout.
On the Main Level, the layout flows smoothly from spacious living room to charming, formal dining room to gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Through the backdoor, the deck (with 2 parking spaces below) acts as an extension of the living space. Enjoy morning coffee and summer barbecues outside!
The Upper Level features 3 well-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms – including a sanctuary primary suite with walk-in-closet and en-suite bath. The Lower Level adds a large rec room with kitchenette (prepped for expansion with utility outlets), additional bedroom, full bathroom, spacious storage closets, and washer/dryer hookups…creating the potential for this level to be its own, separate unit!
Sited directly across from the developing “Reservoir District” (the old McMillan Reservoir), to include an 8-acre public park, a community center (with pool), retail, grocery, dining and housing (by EYA). Only 1 mile from plenty of dining and entertainment in Brookland, Bloomingdale, Eckington and Edgewood.
Address: 2915 North Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20002
2915 N Capitol St NE Title from Chris Ellenbogen on Vimeo.
