Welcome to Friendship House! The third of a trio of homes that make up the historic “Friendship House” estate once owned by mining heiress and socialite, Evalyn McLean, famously known for being the last private owner of the 45-carat Hope Diamond.
Enter the home and be greeted by the soaring 12-foot ceilings and elegant hardwood herringbone floors. Main level features a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace, and access to rear balcony with serene views of the private garden. Eight-foot-high windows flank the living space allowing natural light from the northern and southern exposure to fill the room.
One level up, find the primary suite outfitted with a large walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite bathroom featuring double sinks, high-end fixtures, and steam shower. Enjoy sunset views from the primary bedroom balcony. Second bedroom or cozy den with ensuite bathroom complete this level of the home. The 4th level showcases a charming third bedroom with “jewel box” windows framing views of the city & monuments with a private full bathroom adjacent.
A chef’s dream, the kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, and ample built-in and cabinet space. The exposed beams add grandeur to the overall design. Large open dining room area leads to patio/garden, ideal for dining al fresco. Private surface parking included.
