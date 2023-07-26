The DC Area’s Best “Hidden Gem” Restaurants, According to Food Influencers

Food influencers love to promote restaurants as “hidden gems” to the TikTok and Instagram masses. But can a hidden gem truly exist in the age of social media? And what, exactly, are the parameters for one? We asked the creators behind some of DC’s most popular foodie accounts to share favorite spots they consider hidden gems:

11910 Parklawn Dr., Rockville

“The pork is SUPER tender and flavorful, and I can’t get enough of the scallion buns. I consider it a hidden gem since it’s not the easiest to find; [it’s] located in a ghost kitchen space behind the Nebel Street warehouses in a rather industrial part of Rockville. Just gotta find the door with the piggy sign!” —Sandie Soman, @adorkandherfork

6031 Kansas Ave., NW

“If you’re a fan of spicy cocktails, then you definitely need to check out Chacho. Located in upper NW DC, Chacho is a bar and distillery open on Saturdays. Follow the llamas to this hidden gem—come for the distillery tour (with free tastings!) and stay for the extensive cocktail menu.” —Maddie Smith, @DMVFoodFinds

Dolan Uyghur Restaurant 3518 Connecticut Ave., NW View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Spot 📍 Washington DC (@dcspot) “I didn’t know much about Uyghur food, or even Uyghur people in general, until I spoke with their owner, who’s a really sweet guy. Also, their pulled noodles are delicious and they have some delicious tea. Their DC location has such a cozy atmosphere; you feel like you’re at your grandma or aunt’s house about to get some delicious home-cooked food!” —Alex Hussein, @DCSpot

3102 Mt Pleasant St., NW

“It’s been in the neighborhood longer than I’ve been alive, and it’s such a vibe at night, complete with karaoke and live bands and dancing.” —Alex Schroeder, @DevourDC

“They have the best karaoke any night of the week and they serve food ’til late, which has saved my life many times.” —Bruce Allen, @DrinksintheDistrict

3000 12th St., NE

“Primrose is my hidden gem because they serve high-end French food on the outskirts of the city in Brookland (my neighborhood), where there is very little foot traffic and tourists. Casual dress code, a nice-sized patio, and family friendly, with a highly regarded wine program. It’s truly an under-the-radar neighborhood gem. “ —Joel Haas, @HighSpeedDining

