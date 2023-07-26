Food

The DC Area’s Best “Hidden Gem” Restaurants, According to Food Influencers

A Uyghur restaurant, a soul food spot, karaoke, and more.

Doro Soul Food's Ethiopian-spiced fried chicken. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

Food influencers love to promote restaurants as “hidden gems” to the TikTok and Instagram masses. But can a hidden gem truly exist in the age of social media? And what, exactly, are the parameters for one? We asked the creators behind some of DC’s most popular foodie accounts to share favorite spots they consider hidden gems:

Bao Bei

11910 Parklawn Dr., Rockville

“The pork is SUPER tender and flavorful, and I can’t get enough of the scallion buns. I consider it a hidden gem since it’s not the easiest to find; [it’s] located in a ghost kitchen space behind the Nebel Street warehouses in a rather industrial part of Rockville. Just gotta find the door with the piggy sign!” —Sandie Soman, @adorkandherfork

Chacho

6031 Kansas Ave., NW

“If you’re a fan of spicy cocktails, then you definitely need to check out Chacho. Located in upper NW DC, Chacho is a bar and distillery open on Saturdays. Follow the llamas to this hidden gem—come for the distillery tour (with free tastings!) and stay for the extensive cocktail menu.” —Maddie Smith, @DMVFoodFinds

Dolan Uyghur Restaurant

3518 Connecticut Ave., NW

 

“I didn’t know much about Uyghur food, or even Uyghur people in general, until I spoke with their owner, who’s a really sweet guy. Also, their pulled noodles are delicious and they have some delicious tea. Their DC location has such a cozy atmosphere; you feel like you’re at your grandma or aunt’s house about to get some delicious home-cooked food!” —Alex Hussein, @DCSpot

Doro Soul Food

1819 7th St., NW

“It’s a completely unique, Ethiopian spiced fried chicken flavor experience!! The chicken is made to order, fried to perfection, and your tastebuds will thank you! It’s a hidden gem because it’s possible and plausible to miss it when driving by.” — Larry McLeod, @Big_SchlimFoodInfluencer

Haydee’s Restaurant

3102 Mt Pleasant St., NW

“It’s been in the neighborhood longer than I’ve been alive, and it’s such a vibe at night, complete with karaoke and live bands and dancing.” —Alex Schroeder, @DevourDC

“They have the best karaoke any night of the week and they serve food ’til late, which has saved my life many times.” —Bruce Allen, @DrinksintheDistrict

Primrose

3000 12th St., NE

“Primrose is my hidden gem because they serve high-end French food on the outskirts of the city in Brookland (my neighborhood), where there is very little foot traffic and tourists. Casual dress code, a nice-sized patio, and family friendly, with a highly regarded wine program. It’s truly an under-the-radar neighborhood gem. “ —Joel Haas, @HighSpeedDining

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

