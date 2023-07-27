Absolutely stunning Old Town Alexandria row home just steps from the waterfront! This is a rarely available corner unit with over 3,000 sq ft of living space. Contemporary row home living with all the amenities of Robinson Landing.
The main level features an open floor plan, living room with fireplace, dining room, gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, Silestone countertops, ceramic backsplash, center island and wi-fi enabled stainless steel appliances, and access to a balcony.
The second level is home to the primary suite with a spa-inspired bathroom, sitting area, and two beautiful custom walk-in closets. Plus an additional bedroom, bathroom and large laundry room. The upper level features a family room with access to the roof-top deck with plenty of room for hosting friends or enjoying a quiet cup of coffee. This level is complete with the 3rd bedroom and bathroom. Other highlights include hardwood floors, sophisticated modern finishes, main level office/4th bedroom, a 2-car garage and an elevator with access to all four levels.
The award-winning, waterfront community of Robinson Landing offers the best of Old Town living. The owner’s lounge, library, meeting room, gym and yoga studio all have amazing water views. The same building houses the concierge desk, pet spa and bike storage/workshop. Dine in the waterfront restaurants and stroll along the boardwalk!
Address: 17 Bakers Walk, Alexandria, VA 22314
Contact:
Koki Adasi
Compass Real Estate
240-994-3941
koki@teamkoki.com
www.teamkoki.com