Outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, where former President Donald J. Trump was arraigned today on criminal counts related to the 2020 election, the crowd included reporters, baffled tourists, politicians, police officers, January 6 sympathizers, and many others. People waved American flags, threw tantrums in costumes, peddled “Trump Don’t Know Jack” buttons, and even danced for the cameras.

Here are some photos and videos from the DC federal courthouse today.