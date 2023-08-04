Located in highly desired Hampton Gardens, this luxurious and stately Georgian home has been remodeled to perfection. This stunning home offers every amenity including a grand foyer, formal rooms, a custom walnut library, 2 wet bars/butler’s pantry & family room with an incredible limestone fireplace.
Stunning kitchen with designer appliances to include a La Cornue Range, marble countertops & a vaulted ceiling. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms including a primary suite with a walk-in closet, marble bath, and soaking tub. The 3rd floor has a bedroom, reading nook, full bath & a 29 x 17 sitting area. The basement level features a private spa with a gas fireplace, wet/dry sauna, workout room, 1300-bottle wine cellar & tasting room.
Enjoy the 20×44 heated saltwater pool, hot tub & 40-degree COLD PLUNGE- all while enjoying the spacious bluestone-covered porch. Extensive landscaping with custom gates, brickwork, drainage, and hardscape. Geothermal HVAC, 3-car garage with an in-law suite/flex space above.
Experience 1930s quality & character with numerous modern updates. This is a rare opportunity to own one of Richmond’s most coveted and admired properties. The rear lot is only for sale with the house.
Address: 5105 Stratford Cres, Richmond, VA 23226-1615
