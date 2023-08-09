5 Fun State and County Fairs Happening Near DC

Before summer ends, head to a state or county fair for amusement rides and deep-fried dishes. Here are five fairs to check out in Maryland and Virginia.

2210 Fairgrounds Rd., West Friendship

The agricultural event has classic fair rides, horse shows, and a barn for kids to pet the animals. If you have a competitive streak, fairgoers can participate in several contests such as pie-eating and karaoke. Details: August 5-12; $10.

501 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg

Bring your appetite to this fair: Food offerings include New Orleans-style snowballs, funnel cakes, and chocolate-covered bacon on a stick. Beyond the snacks, there’s a variety of entertainment options, from a comedy hypnotist to a motorsport race. Details: August 11-19; $15.

3501 Second St., Arlington

Look for slides and rides, plus concessions such as deep-fried Oreos and caramel apples. The kids’ area features games, a bouncy house, and live music. Details: August 16-20; Free entry, ride tickets are $1.25.

2200 York Rd., Lutherville-Timonium

A giant Ferris wheel is at the center of the fairgrounds, surround by more than 60 other rides. Different shows are presented each weekend, including a lumberjack competition and roving pianist. Details: August 24-27, August 31-September 4, September 7-10; $12.

10624 Dumfries Rd., Manassas

Virginia’s largest fair has a petting zoo, rodeo, and demolition derby for live entertainment. Check out carnival games and rides for more things to do around the park. Details: August 11-19; Starting at $8.