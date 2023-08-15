DC-Area Businesses That Are Supporting Maui—and Other Ways You Can Help

Nearly 100 people have died following the devastating wildfires that have razed the island of Maui this past week, with death tolls expected to climb in the coming days. The island, which saw thousands of residents flee to safety, now faces a reported $5.6 billion worth of damage.

In addition to donating to reputable nationwide organizations (such as the American Red Cross) or to Hawaii-based organizations (such as the Hawaii Community Foundation), you can also support several DC-area businesses that are sending help:

The Marshall, Virginia, bakery—which will ship its delectable goods to your door—is selling a limited edition, nine-inch Maui pineapple rum bundt cake in an effort to raise funds for Hawaii, where the founder’s sister lives. The cake costs $35 when bought in store or $44 when bought online. Net proceeds from the cake will go to chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, which has been on the ground in Maui serving meals and water to those in need (alternatively, you can donate directly to World Central Kitchen here).

Kam & 46, a DC-based food truck that serves up Hawaiian and Filipino fare, is teaming with Metrobar to host three fundraising days this month on Thursday, August 17; Friday, August 25; and Thursday, August 31. A portion of the proceeds sold from Kam & 46’s food sales as well as Metrobar’s Hawaiian-inspired drinks will go toward Maui wildfire survivors.

The Hawaiian street fare spot Tiki Taco (2010 P St NW) is currently donating $1 from every sale toward the recovery efforts in Maui.

Kam & 46, along with SAMASAMA, an Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage art group, will host an after work event on Tuesday, August 29, with cocktails, dinner, and music. The event is inspired by the spirit of Pau Hana, which is Hawaiian for “after work,” and refers to “the old Hawaiian plantation days where the immigrant workers of different backgrounds, would come together after a long, treacherous day of work and talk story, share food, listen to music and dance to separate themselves from work,” according to the event’s listing.

Part of the proceeds from the event’s tickets, which range from $30 to $65, will go toward families affected by Maui’s wildfires.

The Hawaiian-born coffee chain, which has a location in Alexandria, Virginia (2466 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria), is currently donating 100% of profits made from all of its Maui coffee.

Those who order out or dine in at Abunai, a minority-founded poke restaurant which sources from farmers in Hawaii as well as around the DC area, will have the option to round up their order totals when checking out. Proceeds will go to support the Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund (which you can also donate directly to here).

The fast casual poke chain, which has a location in Annandale (4221 John Marr Dr), Virginia, is hosting a fundraiser on August 16, starting at 5 p.m., when it will donate 20% of all its proceeds to the Maui United Way Foundation and the Chef Hui Relief Fund.

Correction: This story previously stated that Red Truck Bakery’s pineapple rum cake cost $44. That is the online price. The cake is $35 when bought in person.