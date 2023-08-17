The best afternoon snack: half-price oysters at Joe’s. Photograph courtesy of Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.

5 Fancy and Fabulous Happy Hour Deals Around the DC-Area

Some of the best deals in town happen around 5 o’clock

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

It’s worth playing a little hooky for this plush downtown dining room’s afternoon bargains. Weekdays between 2:30 and 6, you can score half-price oysters, plus discounted snacks such as the restaurant’s fried chicken, French-dip sliders, and lobster deviled eggs. Just as good: half-price wine and beer and $8.50 Hemingway daiquiris and bourbon smashes, among other classic cocktails.

 

Apero

2622 P St., NW

Bargain caviar? It’s a thing! Photograph courtesy of Apero.

Feeling fancy? Head to this chic George-town hideaway’s “Caviar Hour” between 4 and 6 pm and 9 and 10 pm Tuesday through Thursday. Caviar-and-Champagne deals for two run $42 to $120 (the latter includes a bottle of bubbly), and there are $5 snacks plus $9 martinis, glasses of Crémant, and more.

 

The Imperial

2001 18th St., NW

It’s not unusual these days for a dozen oysters to run you $50. Which makes this Adams Morgan spot’s Wednesday-night Tower Hour—it runs from 5 to 10—that much more alluring. Shellfish towers are half off and range from a $15 array of oysters, shrimp cocktail, and trout rillettes to a $101 feast that includes snow-crab legs, crab imperial, two dozen oysters, a whole lobster, and more.

 

Daru

1451 Maryland Ave., NE

Daru cocktails. Photograph by Jeff Elkins .

Co-owner Dante Datta’s cocktails are as much of a draw as the innovative Indian cooking at this slim dining room off H Street. Find a short list of them—such as a gin-lime-and-apricot refresher—for $10 every day from 5 to 6:30. If happy hour is doubling as dinner, go for a $10 plate of chicken tikka masala with rice and naan, or just graze on $5 riffs on street food.

 

Parc de Ville

8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax

Bistro burger and fries. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

This charmer of a French bistro in the Mosaic District has date-night-friendly weekday deals such as a cheese plate and two glasses of wine for $22, or a half dozen oysters and two glasses of Muscadet for $32. Meanwhile, French wines are $7 a glass, pineapple-and-cassis French martinis are $12, and there’s sale pricing on the kitchen’s very tasty smash burger and onion soup.

This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

