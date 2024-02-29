This post has been updated from an earlier version.

Not that you need any enticement to go outside on a sunny day, but here’s where you can find five-buck beers, discounted frozen cocktails, and plenty of snacks.

79 Potomac Ave., SE

This Navy Yard pizzeria’s rooftop will reopen in the coming weeks. Until then, happy hour deals—$6 beers, $8 wines, $10 Aperol spritzes and negronis, and $12 pies—are also available on the patio.

When: Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7 PM (starting April 1, it’ll be available Monday through Friday).

1805 18th St., NW

The patio at this Dupont Korean hotspot is snug (16 seats), but snacks like the $8 kimchi dog and $9 fried chicken sandwich are worth elbowing for. Also, there are Kirin Ichiban drafts for $5, and $7 shandies and wine.

When: Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 PM.

1602 U St., NW

French bistro fare meets a quirky sushi menu at this U Street spot (formerly home to Local 16), which has an expansive rooftop. There, you’ll find $5 draft beers, $10 margaritas and other cocktails, and snacks like truffle fries and mussels.

When: Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30 to 7 PM.

50 Blagden Alley, NW

This outdoor hangout in Shaw’s Blagden Alley offers a happy hour with $3 slices of tomato pie, plus $2 discounts on Pacifico drafts and the bar’s pouched “adult juice boxes.”

When: Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM.

2001 18th St., NW

This throwback Adams Morgan spot just launched a fresh happy hour with $5 drams of high-end bourbon and a selection of $10 sandwiches (including a Filet o’ Fish riff, a, French dip, a smash burger), and you’ll still find $11 cocktails like espresso martinis and negronis. A draw for seafood fans: on Wednesday nights (indoors between 5 and 10 PM), you can get a crab-themed seafood tower ($76 to $118) with snow crab legs, blue and Jonah claws, crab dip, and crab rangoon. Plus, you can add a bottle of wine for $10. The rub: the rooftop will reopen in a couple weeks.

When: Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7:30 PM.

1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 923 13th St., NW

The apertivo hour menu at these globally-minded fast-casual places—one near the White House, the other at Planet Word—includes $10 old fashioneds and other cocktails, discounted wines by the bottle and glass, and snacks like samosas and shrimp ceviche.

When: Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 7 PM (Planet Word) and 4 to 8 PM (near the White House).

1940 11th St., NW

Head to the front and back patios at this date-friendly Shaw hangout for $11 ranch water, $6 and $7 beers, and happy hour-only specials like a Hatch-chili burger and Frito pie.

When: Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 7 PM; Friday from 4 to 6 PM; and Sunday from 3 to 8 PM.

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

The daily happy hour at this dog-friendly Park View beer garden starts early and includes $3 bratwurst and discounted beer flights and warm cocktails.

When: Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 PM; Friday from 1 to 5; Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 1 PM.

1612 14th St., NW

The walk-up bar/patio fronting this Louisiana-inspired Logan Circle staple slings half-price oysters, $7 burgers, $11 pots of mussels, $6 wines, and $8 martinis and old fashioneds.

When: Monday through Thursday from 4 to 7 PM; Friday from 3 to 7 PM.

2100 Second St., SW

The massive seafood restaurant at Buzzard Point has a huge deck right on the river. Grab $10 cranberry mules and margaritas, $2 oysters, and $8 half-pounds of smoked wings.

When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 PM.

1130 Maine Ave., SW

Affordable drinks at the Wharf can be hard to come by, but you’ll find $10 frozen rum-and-Cokes, passionfruit daiquiris, and mai tais at Todd Thrasher’s rum distillery/bar. Snacks like spring rolls and crystal shrimp dumplings are six bucks.

When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 PM.

Join the conversation!