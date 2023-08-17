$20 Seafood curry at Donsak, one of the best new restaurants that won’t break the bank. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

61 Best Dining Deals Around the DC Area

Here are our favorite new—and classic—spots for food that’s both delicious and budget-friendly. Plus, the area’s best happy hours, lunch specials, and more.

Contents
  1. 11 Best New Affordable Restaurants Around the DC-Area
  2. 17 Classic DC-Area Restaurants Serving Up Cheap and Delicious Dishes
  3. 5 Best Lunch Deals at Upscale Restaurants Around DC
  4. Upgrade Your Lunch with These Affordable Bento Boxes Around DC
  5. Want A Shareable Cheap Eat? 7 DC-Area Restaurants That Offer Family-Style Deals
  6. 6 Great Sandwiches Around DC That Won’t Cost You $17
  7. 5 Fancy and Fabulous Happy Hour Deals Around the DC-Area
  8. Monday Is a Prime Time to Score a Dining Deal—Check Out These Affordable Specials

11 Best New Affordable Restaurants Around the DC-Area

These upstarts offer delicious bang for your buck

A feast of Filipino barbecue, including sausage, pork skewers, and brisket. Photograph by Andrew Banez.

 

17 Classic DC-Area Restaurants Serving Up Cheap and Delicious Dishes

Long-running favorites that are easy on the wallet—and as strong as ever

Bring a crowd and sample widely at Bob’s Shanghai 66. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

 

5 Best Lunch Deals at Upscale Restaurants Around DC

You’ll find plenty of bargains during the day

Rainbow carrots with pickled shallots at Opal. Photograph by Deb Lindsey.

 

Upgrade Your Lunch with These Affordable Bento Boxes Around DC

Out: The sad desk salad. In: the bento box, a lunchtime feast.

Graze on California rolls, steak teriyaki, and shrimp dumplings at Raku. Photograph by Evy Mages .

 

Want A Shareable Cheap Eat? 7 DC-Area Restaurants That Offer Family-Style Deals

Fried chicken, kebab platters, and other family-style meals to go

Malaysian-style chicken with sides like turmeric cabbage and fried rice. Photograph courtesy of Spicebird.

 

6 Great Sandwiches Around DC That Won’t Cost You $17

Fried chicken, kebab platters, and other family-style meals to go

“The Sando” and waffle fries. Photograph courtesy of Wooboi.

 

5 Fancy and Fabulous Happy Hour Deals Around the DC-Area

Some of the best deals in town happen around 5 o’clock

The best afternoon snack: half-price oysters at Joe’s. Photograph courtesy of Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.

 

Monday Is a Prime Time to Score a Dining Deal—Check Out These Affordable Specials

Gemelli with smoked-lamb ragu at Thompson Italian. Photograph by Scott Suchman .
