Blue Ocean
9440 Main St., Fairfax
Excellent miso ramen, four pieces of pristine nigiri (including tuna, shrimp, and salmon), plus one sushi roll all figure into the noodle-centric—if blandly named—Lunch Box D, which goes for $17.50 and is one of several abundant bentos here.
Yunnan by Potomac Noodle House
814 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria
At this southwestern Chinese restaurant, the weekday bento lets you pick six dishes for $25. Choose three small plates, a bao bun or dumplings, a rice-noodle bowl, and cheesecake custard. Options veer nontraditional, such as “Peking-ish” duck dumplings and burger bao with shiitake jam.
Rakuya and Raku
1900 Q St., NW; 3312 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 7240 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda
These reliable Japanese spots serve up generous bentos and donburi combos for around $20 or less. Our go-to: the sake-don rice bowl topped with raw and seared salmon and salmon roe, which comes with udon-noodle soup, shrimp tempura, and a side salad.
Sushi Yoshi
101 Church St., NW, Vienna
Beautifully fried shrimp and vegetable tempura and not-too-sweet salmon teriyaki are the stars of the $16.95 teriyaki bento at this snug sushi house. Or opt for California and spicy tuna rolls as the centerpiece. You also get flavorful miso soup and a small salad.
This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.