Graze on California rolls, steak teriyaki, and shrimp dumplings at Raku. Photograph by Evy Mages .

Upgrade Your Lunch with These Affordable Bento Boxes Around DC

Out: The sad desk salad. In: the bento box, a lunchtime feast.

Blue Ocean

9440 Main St., Fairfax

Website

Excellent miso ramen, four pieces of pristine nigiri (including tuna, shrimp, and salmon), plus one sushi roll all figure into the noodle-centric—if blandly named—Lunch Box D, which goes for $17.50 and is one of several abundant bentos here.

 

Yunnan by Potomac Noodle House

814 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria

Website

At this southwestern Chinese restaurant, the weekday bento lets you pick six dishes for $25. Choose three small plates, a bao bun or dumplings, a rice-noodle bowl, and cheesecake custard. Options veer non­traditional, such as “Peking-ish” duck dumplings and burger bao with shiitake jam.

 

Rakuya and Raku

1900 Q St., NW; 3312 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 7240 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Website

These reliable Japanese spots serve up generous bentos and donburi combos for around $20 or less. Our go-to: the sake-don rice bowl topped with raw and seared salmon and salmon roe, which comes with udon-noodle soup, shrimp tempura, and a side salad.

 

Sushi Yoshi

101 Church St., NW, Vienna

Website

Beautifully fried shrimp and vegetable tempura and not-too-sweet salmon teriyaki are the stars of the $16.95 teriyaki bento at this snug sushi house. Or opt for California and spicy tuna rolls as the centerpiece. You also get flavorful miso soup and a small salad.

This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

