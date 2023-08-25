3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:
1
A two-bedroom condo in Alexandria
Where: 6101 Edsall Rd., #301, Alexandria
Price: $414,900
This 1,405-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit was recently renovated and has a wet bar, electric fireplace, and black accent walls. It also comes with a 40-foot-long balcony that stretches along both the living room and primary bedroom and communal access to a pool, tennis courts, and fitness center.
2
A four bedroom home in Silver Spring
Where: 508 Dale Dr., Silver Spring
Price: $860,000
This recently renovated Silver Spring home has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 1,813 square feet. It also has a finished basement, a front porch, a large lawn and patio, and an attached garage.
3
A three-bedroom rowhouse in Dupont Circle
Where: 1738 V St., NW
Price: $1,399,900
This rowhouse has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across three floors and 1,614 square feet. A small, “Hobbit”-style front doors sits on the home’s facade, and inside, you’ll find a custom staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows on the third floor overlooking the city. The house also has a parking space.