What to Know About the March on Washington 60th Anniversary Event

With as many as 75,000 people expected to gather this Saturday to mark the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, here is everything you need to know if you want to go check out the event.

The Basics

On August 28th, 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. That same spot will be the focal point of this anniversary gathering, which is being organized by Martin Luther King III, Al Sharpton, Andrew Young, and other members of Martin Luther King Jr.’s family. The organizers are describing it as “not a commemoration, but a continuation,” and #MoW60 intends to serve as a response to what its organizers view as a systemic loss of rights for Black people, Latino immigrants, women, the LGBT+ community, and those of low income, among many others. The King family will also use the moment to call on Congress to pass revamped voting rights legislation.

The Lineup

Attendees will start gathering at 8 AM to hear some preliminary speeches, and the main event is tentatively set to kick off at 11 AM. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 15-year-old granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, will address the crowd, as well as former Atlanta mayor and civil rights leader Andrew Young, Rep. James E. Clyburn, UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black House Minority Leader.

The Logistics

Expect street closures related to the event, including Ohio Drive, SW, from Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW; West Basin Drive, SW; 23rd Street north of Independence Avenue, SW; Daniel French Drive, SW; and Henry Bacon Drive, SW, will all be closed from 6 AM to 4 PM, according to the National Park Service.