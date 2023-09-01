Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This September

Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Keivonn Montreal Woodard
A preteen from Bowie, he scored an Emmy nomination for his role on HBO’s The Last of Us.
Deborah Kalb
The local author’s new novel, Off to Join the Circus, offers a fun look at a complicated family in the Maryland burbs.
Tanya Chutkan
She’s the judge overseeing one of the biggest court cases in American history: the upcoming Donald Trump trial in DC.
Rose Previte
The restaurateur behind popular spots such as Compass Rose and Maydan is putting out her first cookbook this fall.
Tinoda Matsatsa
This summer, the local student became the first Black high-school athlete to run a mile in under four minutes.
Disinvited! Don Geronimo
The radio personality was fired from his gig at WBIG after making sexist comments on-air during Commanders training camp.
Photograph of Woodard courtesy of WB Discovery.
Photograph of Previte by Jennifer Chase.
This article appears in the September 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
