Your Dog Can Swim in a DC Public Pool This Saturday

DC’s annual “Doggie Paddle Pool Day” returns this Saturday, September 9th. That means your pup can splash to its heart’s content (or maybe just eye the water nervously) inside four of the city’s outdoor pools from 11 AM. to 4 PM. Admission is free, though you’ll have to register here.

This year’s participating locations are:

Langdon Pool, 2860 Mills Ave., NE

Randall Pool, 25 I St., SW

Ridge Road Pool, 830 Ridge Rd., SE

Upshur Pool, 4300 Arkansas Ave., NW

Now in its 13th year, Doggie Paddle Pool Day is one of the Department of Parks and Recreation’s most anticipated events, according to acting director Thennie Freeman. While humans won’t be allowed to swim in the pool with the canines, it’s a “fun way to let your dog play in the water with other DPR pups,” said Freeman in a press release. Want to go for a swim yourself? Hearst and Oxon Run pools, as well as 18 splash parks, are still open through September 21st.

To enter the pool, dogs must have a valid DC Department of Health canine license and tag. Those who don’t have a license can buy one on site ($15 annual fee for spayed or neutered dogs; $50 for others) with a personal check or money order. You’ll just need to bring proof of rabies/distemper vaccinations and proof of spaying/neutering.