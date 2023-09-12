Perched high above the street, Residence 801/802 at The Zenith is a beautifully crafted 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom penthouse spanning 2000 est. sqft. and located just one block from Historic Logan Circle.
Fully and thoughtfully renovated, this sophisticated, one-of-a-kind home is soaked in natural light and boasts beautiful hardwood floors, detailed millwork, dimmable recessed lighting, 10’+ ceilings, gorgeous built-ins, endless updates, and oversized windows. Unique details like antique French Doors, illuminated California Closets, and direct elevator access provide for an exceptional living experience, every single day. Entertain and cook in the stunning gourmet kitchen which flows seamlessly to the open-concept living and dining spaces creating an airy and relaxed atmosphere.
Three large bedrooms and three full bathrooms allow for versatile living needs. Revel in the unique details including a spa-like primary bathroom, wood-burning fireplace, in-home washer/dryer, abundant storage, and two-car parking. Located in one of DC’s finest neighborhoods, enjoy the city’s best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment blocks from your home. Welcome to ultimate luxury living in the Nation’s Capital. Open Sunday, September 17th, 1-3 PM.
Address: 1437 Rhode Island Avenue NW, Unit 801/802, Washington, DC 20005
Contact:
Megan Conway
C: 202-262-2815
O: 301-298-1001
megan.conway@compass.com
Open Sunday, 9/17 from 1-3 PM
Photography: Derek & Vee