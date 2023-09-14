Stately, freestanding 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath Victorian residence exudes elegance and offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of history. High 10’5 ceilings, tall windows, beautiful original floors, two wood burning fireplaces, detailed moldings, and other fine details showcase the perfect blend of old-world craftsmanship with modern conveniences.
The multi-story interior is gracious and enchanting, introduced by a welcoming double door vestibule, spacious front hall, and gorgeous original 9’ double doors open to the generously proportioned living room where entertaining is effortless. A wonderful formal dining room is a lovely setting for gatherings. Delight the chef in the sunny eat-in kitchen equipped with new stainless appliances, period fireplace, abundant cabinetry, and access to the covered porch.
The second level presents a generous family room and a delightful guest suite with access to the sunroom. The light-filled primary suite is a private respite featuring a dressing room, sunroom access, and an updated bath with seamless glass shower. The third level offers two additional bedrooms, full bath, and a cedar closet.
Savor the outdoors on the deep covered porch with intricate wrought iron embellishments or on the expansive patio garden retreat surrounded by mature landscaping. One off-street parking space completes this fine property.
Address: 411 Prince Street – $2,950,000
Contact:
Babs Beckwith, McEnearney Associates
703-627-5421
@oldtownluxuryrealestate