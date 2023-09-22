3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A four-bedroom home in Silver Spring

Where: 2709 Finley St., Silver Spring

Price: $499,000

This Silver Spring home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,607 square feet. It has updated appliances, a finished basement with a secondary living space and laundry, and a spacious deck in the backyard.

2

An Arlington condo

Where: 1211 S. Eads St., #802, Arlington

Price: $650,000

This newly renovated condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in its 1,351 square feet. It also comes with an open-concept living space, a covered balcony, an electric fireplace, and a jacuzzi bathtub with a rain shower head.

3

A penthouse in Lanier Heights

Where: 2853 Ontario Rd., NW, Unit #603/606

Price: $1,495,000

This ornate penthouse is comprised of two combined units, offering two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,841 square feet. Elements original to the building’s 1905 construction remain, like 10-foot ceilings, decorative fireplaces, and heart pine floors, while the penthouse also has modern touches such as marbled bathrooms and updated appliances. Other highlights include an extra-long galley kitchen with a butler’s pantry, separate formal and informal living areas, and a shared rooftop deck.