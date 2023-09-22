Peek Inside This “Luxury Coastal” Condo in the Wharf’s Amaris Building

Dev Gopalan searched for a condo in DC for five years until he found this unit at the Amaris, a condo building at the Wharf. The 43 year old, who works in investment management, liked that it was a new build, plus that it was on the water and within walking distance to destinations like the Mall and Audi Field. And the Amaris’s look didn’t hurt, either: “The architecture and design stood out to me, with the curved shape and balconies that allow you to have a nice view of the water,” he says.

He purchased the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half, 1,835 square foot spot at the end of last year, and worked with Anabel Hering of Black Salt Home to design the interiors.

Here, we speak wtih Gopalan about his home:

What was your inspiration for the home’s aesthetic?

Anabel was the main driver—I trusted her judgment. She knew I loved blacks, blues, and whites for a color palette, and she added some warmer colors to make it less sterile and one-dimensional. She brought a “luxury coastal in the city” vibe.

What’s the biggest splurge you purchased for your home?

I put a premium on the lighting, particularly in the primary bath and the dining room. I invested in a really special chandelier that I felt was worth the splurge to act as a feature piece for my dining and living room.

Did you do any renovations to the home?

Anabel helped me decide to do closet renovations and some AV installations. We installed gorgeous floating shelves in the living room to store my large collection of books and travel items, and created built-ins for TV storage. I also added discreet custom sound bars covered with white fabric in the living room.

What’s your favorite part of the house?

The living room—it feels very warm and inviting, and I can display all my eclectic travel mementos via all the storage.

What’s your favorite item in your home?

The dining table and chairs; they feel unique and stand out in the space. They’re a good balance of comfort and modern style.

What’s your favorite thing to do in your home?

I have a direct view of the waterfront, despite not directly facing the boardwalk, and have loved creating an outdoor balcony space where I can entertain. I also enjoy sitting on my balcony with coffee or a beverage while watching the planes land at DCA or the boats moving around on the river.

Who would your top three dream guests be for a dinner party at your home?

Obama, Sting and Arsène Wenger. I’m a huge premier league soccer fan and would love to entertain Wenger with a pint in hand.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

