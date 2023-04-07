There seems to be a new record for the priciest condo sale in DC: a penthouse in the super-lux Amaris building at the Wharf just sold for $12.76 million. The previous most-expensive condo sale recorded in DC was a penthouse at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown. That one sold last year for $11 million.

Penthouse 1 is the bougiest and costliest of Amaris’s units: It has four bedrooms, five baths, two half-baths, and 5,790 square feet. It also comes with private elevator access, a spiral staircase connecting its two floors, floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the water, and 2,255 square feet of outdoor space, including a huge terrace with views of the Potomac and the Wharf.

The buyer lives on the West Coast, but wanted an East Coast home for visiting family, according to The Wall Street Journal, which also reported that the buyer procured two boat slips near the building. The now-owner was represented by Matt McCormick of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. (Hoffman Realty is the listing brokerage for Amaris, which was developed by Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, the partnership between Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette that’s also behind the Wharf.)

The Amaris building itself comes with lots of high-end perks: 20,000 square feet of amenity space, with an indoor saltwater pool, a spa and sauna, a private room for treatments like massages, a movie room, and a guest suite for visitors. There’s also an elevator that will take your car to an underground garage, porter and valet access, and a 24/7 concierge service. The eye-catching space was designed by renowned architect Rafael Viñoly, who’s behind projects like the Cleveland Museum of Art and Lincoln Center’s new jazz hall. (Viñoly died last month.)

Penthouse 1’s owner also has some new Amaris neighbors: David Blair, a former Montgomery County Executive candidate, and his wife, Mikel, founder of Badlands Playspace, purchased a unit for $6.5 million, and Florida congressman Jared Moskowitz bought a place for $775,000, according to DC property records.

