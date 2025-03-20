PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in February

10

Where: 1746 S St., NW

How much: $3,700,000

Listing agent: Sean Ruppert, Logan Skye Realty

Buyer’s agent: Robert Crawford, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Renovated in 2024 by OPaL Design + Build in Cabin John, this Dupont Circle townhouse features five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, an elevator, and a rooftop deck. An apartment on the lower level can serve as an in-law suite.

9

Where: 40217 Jefferson Springs Ct., Aldie

How much: $3,800,000

Listing agent: Andre Perez and Cameron Razzaghi, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Jeddie Busch, Compass

Offering views of the Blue Ridge and Bull Run Mountains, this 6,911-square-foot Aldie house features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a three-car garage, and a fitness room. Other amenities include a wine cellar and an outdoor kitchen.

8

Where: 8561 Horseshoe Ln., Potomac

How much: $3,900,000

Listing agent: Rocky Bowers and Denise McGowan, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Stuart Sebring, Taylor Properties

This newly built 9,021-square-foot Potomac house sits on a two-acre lot and boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a four-car garage, three fireplaces, an elevator, and a screened-in porch with a grilling deck.

7

Where: 2701 36th St., NW

How much: $4,100,000



Listing agent: Jonathan Taylor and Maxwell Rabin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Christopher Ritzert and Christie-Anne Weiss, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 1924 Observatory Circle house includes five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen with a marble island, and 14 skylights. The primary suite opens to a skylit marble bath and an office with a media room.

6

Where: 6419 Brookside Dr., Chevy Chase

How much: $4,825,000

Listing agent: Kathleen Kiernan, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Unrepresented

This 7,311-square-foot Chevy Chase house, built in 1935 and updated in 2012, features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a powder room, and a wood-burning fireplace.

5

Where: 2708 44th St., NW

How much: $5,000,000

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Julia Diaz-Asper and Jeffrey Jackson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This Wesley Heights house, built in 1999 and renovated by Kent Construction & Development, includes five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and a cherry-paneled library with a wet bar.

4

Where: 4119 Rosemary St., Chevy Chase

How much: $5,200,000

Listing agent: Eric Murtagh and John Coplen, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Karen Kuchins, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 2024, this 6,948-square-foot Chevy Chase house features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a three-car garage. It was designed by GTM Architects and constructed by Patrick K. Keating & Co.

3

Where: 8230 Weller Ave., McLean

How much: $5,412,000

Listing agent: Steve Watson and Sam Trump, KW Metro Center

Buyer’s agent: Jennifer Thornett, Washington Fine Properties

This newly constructed 8,198-square-foot McLean house includes six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a three-car garage, a gas fireplace, and an exercise room. The backyard boasts a heated pool, a pool house, a spa, and Turkish marble decking.

2

Where: 601 Wharf St., SW #5

How much: $6,000,000

Listing agent: Michelle Giannini and Lynn Tsao, Hoffman Realty

Buyer’s agent: Andrea Woodhouse, Compass

Located in the Amaris building that was designed by late Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly (interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen), this three-bedroom and four-bathroom condo boasts waterfront, Capitol, and monument views, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a rooftop terrace with a kitchen. Building amenities include an indoor pool and sauna, and a waterfront terrace with a grilling area.

1

Where: 5110 Cammack Dr., Bethesda

How much: $7,000,000

Listing agent: Lauren Pillsbury, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Sassy Jacobs, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 2023 by Zantzinger, this 6,464-square-foot Bethesda house was designed by Thomson & Cooke Architects and features interiors by Cameron Ruppert. It includes five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen with a walnut island, a wood-burning fireplace, and an outdoor dining area with another fireplace.