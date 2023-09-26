See the USA (in Miniature) This Weekend on the 50 States Bike Ride

Have you always wanted to see the country by bicycle but haven’t had the time? This Saturday, you can ride an approximation of that trip: The Washington Area Bicyclist Association’s annual 50 States Ride, which takes you on a 60-mile journey with over two hundred turns that hit every state-named avenue in the District.

WABA calls that beast the Diamond Route, and there are three other paths for people with varying ambition: There’s the 30-mile, traffic circle-themed Roundabout Route; the Triangle Route, which takes place along ten miles of protected bike lanes; and the child-friendly Straightaway Route, a two-mile course that along the Metropolitan Branch Trail.

To register, head to the event’s website and select your preferred route for the day. The Diamond Route costs $95 for non-members ($75 for members and kids), the Roundabout Route costs $75 ($55 for members and kids), the Triangle Route is $65 ($45 for members and kids), and the Straightaway Route is $45 ($25 for members and kids). Participants will have access to multiple aid stations throughout the routes. They’ll get a T-shirt, a boxed lunch, and a raffle ticket.

The 50 States Ride is unsupported, which means no road closures—rides can expect to share the road with cars at times. Each route departs from the same check-in point at Kraken, 514 Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. Every path will have multiple pit stops with snacks, and an after party with discounted drinks for riders. For more updates throughout the week keep an eye on this page.