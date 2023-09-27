Welcome to the popular Continental Condo! Unit 1016 has a sunny panoramic view of Arlington. The condo features 654 sq ft, hardwood floors throughout, all new kitchen appliances in 2020, granite counters, coat closet, stacked washer/dryer in unit, large bathroom with tons of vanity storage. bedroom that fits a king size bed, walk-in closet, 2015 water heater, and best of all: the unit comes with a massive garage parking space AND a storage unit (located on the same hallway as the unit).
The Continental was built in 2003 and features 412 units over 21 floors. The amenities of this pet friendly building can’t be beat. Amenities include a skyview lounge with a party room, TV, wet bar and kitchen, a recently renovated rooftop terrace with couches, firepits, gas grills, and amazing views of downtown DC; there’s a rooftop pool, rooftop gym with amazing views, a movie theater, a library with computers, vending machines, and a 24/7 concierge deck that accepts packages. There’s also a building maintenance service for everyday repairs (for a fee). The building is located in the heart of Ballston just 2 short blocks to the Ballston Metro, or Ballston Quarter for lots of dining and entertainment options.
Address: 851 N Glebe Rd, #1016, Arlington, VA 22203
