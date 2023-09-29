3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A corner unit in Bethesda

Where: 5225 Pooks Hill Rd., Unit 313N, Bethesda

Price: $352,500

This 1,448-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The apartment also has a walk-in closet, a private covered balcony, and tree-top views, plus a parking space and access to building amenities like both an indoor and outdoor pool, a fitness center, and tennis and pickleball courts.

2

An Alexandria townhouse

Where: 6720 Sullivan Way, Alexandria

Price: $749,000

This three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, 2,446-square-foot townhouse comes with an open floor plan and 12-foot tall ceilings. Plus, it has a back deck and a two-car garage.

3

A rowhouse in Dupont Circle

Where: 1632 15th St., NW

Price: $2,895,000

This home has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms across 3,141 square feet of living space. The primary bedroom has a large en suite fitted with a walk-in shower and double vanities, as well as a closet designed by California Closets. There’s also a private roof deck and rear garden. Plus, the home comes with a welcome gift for its future owners: a new e-bike.