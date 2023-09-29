National Coffee Day: Deals and Drinks to Try Around DC

Several shops are offering deals and specials to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29. But if a plain ol’ cup of joe doesn’t suit you, check out a seasonal special from a local cafe. Get out there and get caffeinated!

Swing’s is offering 15 percent off both packaged beans and online orders through Saturday, September 30 using code ‘coffeeday.’ At Clarendon’s Bar Ivy (3033 Wilson Blvd., Arlington)—which just debuted its morning bagel-and-pastry menu—get a free coffee with any bagel sandwich or lunch order through Saturday, September 30. Dunkin’ rewards members get a free medium iced or hot coffee with a purchase, while Krispy Kreme is offering the same deal with no purchase necessary.

Peet’s Coffee is marking the holiday with a “disloyalty program,” where customers can redeem a free drink using loyalty points from other coffee retailers. Get half off your first month’s subscription to Pret A Manger‘s club membership, which includes a 20 percent discount on all menu items–use code ‘COFFEEDAY23’ when creating an account from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1. Starbucks has announced it will host special tasting events at select locations but have not publicized which stores.

While we love a good deal, the holiday is also the perfect excuse to explore some regularly priced seasonal beverages from some favorite local spots. A few that have caught our eye: the sweet-potato- pie and custard-cold-foam lattes from Bread Furst; the “real deal” PSL from Baked & Wired (1052 Thomas Jefferson St., NW), made with actual pumpkins; the rose/cardamom latte from Lost Sock Roasters’ (6833 Fourth St., NW; 711 Kennedy St., NW); or the caramel-apple/cinnamon spiced latte at the aforementioned Bar Ivy. At Commonwealth Joe (520 12th St. S., Arlington), a coffee flight features mini versions of drinks like a pumpkin-cookie-butter cold brew.

Yellow (1524 Wisconsin Ave. NW; 1346 Fourth St., SE) offers several cozy options, like a baklava mocha latte and smoked dirty chai. And in Ledroit Park, the Royal (501 Florida Ave., NW) is offering an orange spice cold foam cold brew, a mocha made with chocolate/coconut milk, and a pistachio macchiato starting next week.