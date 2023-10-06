3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A cozy houseboat at the Wharf

Where: 650 Wharf St., SW, Unit X52

Price: $450,000

This 700-square-foot floating barge has two bedrooms and one bathroom, which is fitted with a washer and dryer and a full-sized bathtub. The large windows and skylights provide lots of natural light in the common area and bedrooms, and there’s an expandable rooftop deck.

2

A three-bedroom house in Takoma Park

Where: 201 Dogwood Ave., Takoma Park

Price: $825,000

This three bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home is located near the Takoma Park Historic District and comes with a screened-in porch, detached garage, and a spacious front yard. Inside, you’ll find a primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a colorful kitchen, and an unfinished basement.

3

An Arlington Tudor home

Where: 3201 N Wakefield St., Arlington

Price: $3,200,000

Built in 1935, this Tudor-style home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms across 4,426 square feet. Highlights include formal living and dining rooms, a wood-paneled study, a two-car garage, and an outdoor patio off the kitchen. Plus, the lower level features a finished basement with a pool table and informal lounging area.