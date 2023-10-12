3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

An Arlington apartment

Where: 1020 N Highland St., #813, Arlington

Price: $500,000

This unit has one bedroom and one bathroom in its 734 square feet. Highlights include a large walk-in closet, a kitchen pass-through and bar top, and built-in storage areas. The apartment comes with a parking space and access to building amenities, which include a fitness center, pool, and a theater.

2

A townhouse in Hyattsville

Where: 4028 Gallatin St., Hyattsville

Price: $748,500

This newly built home’s 1,874 square feet encompass four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. It also comes with hardwood flooring, a finished basement, decorative accents, and double sinks and a walk-in closet in the primary suite. Plus, it has a two-car garage.

3

A townhouse in Massachusetts Avenue Heights

Where: 3302 Cleveland Ave., NW

Price: $4,250,000

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath new-build also has 5,020 square feet, custom crown molding and baseboards, and a fully-finished basement with a media room, artist’s studio, fitness room, wine cellar, and an au-pair suite. It also has eight outdoor spaces, one of which is a rooftop terrace with a hot tub, ping-pong table, outdoor kitchen, wine fridge, and a built-in sound system.