Step into this stunning home developed by Dilan Homes, a perfect blend of luxury and comfort. Spanning across 3,000 sq. ft., this 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath property boasts a large welcoming front porch, a relaxing rear deck, and large fenced backyard, ideal for outdoor leisure.
Upon entering, one will immediately notice the open living layout that is both bright and spacious, thanks to the 9.5 ft. ceilings and recessed LED lighting. The cozy atmosphere is further enhanced by a beautiful limestone fireplace that serves as a focal point in the main living space, and a state-of-the-art Nest smart thermostat that ensures optimal temperature control. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, complete with a waterfall island, exquisite quartzite countertops, and top-of-the-line Viking stainless steel appliances.
The marble-tiled bathrooms embody luxury, with the primary suite featuring a double sink vanity, offering both functionality and elegance. In addition to the primary suite, the upper level includes two additional bedrooms and a hall bath. The fully finished basement with kitchenette provides additional living area, along with the fourth bedroom and third full bath. This beautiful home is a testament to thoughtful design and meticulous attention to detail by the developer Dilan Homes.
Address: 3720 Livingston St NW, Washington, DC 20015
