Welcome to this remarkable new construction home. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms spread over 4 levels, this spacious property offers 3,450 square feet of living space, providing ample room for you and your family.
The highlight of this home is its two rooftop decks, which offer breathtaking 360-degree views of the city. Inside, you’ll find a large open living layout with 10-foot ceilings, creating a sense of spaciousness and allowing plenty of natural light to fill the rooms.
The primary suite is a true retreat, offering a walk-through closet and custom arched windows that add a touch of elegance. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring a large island and custom cabinetry that provide both functionality and style.
This home also offers recessed LED lighting, which adds a modern touch, as well as white oak hardwood flooring and exposed brick accent walls that give the space a unique and sophisticated look.
With its modern design and upscale finishes, this property offers a truly exceptional living experience that you and your loved ones will cherish for years to come.
Address: 712 6th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Contact:
Andrew Riguzzi
202.595.5757
andrew@propertydc.com