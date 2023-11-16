Neighboring Old Town Alexandria in this exclusive and distinctive enclave is this two-year-old, custom build which has been carefully curated with detailed high-end finishes throughout. Here are featured the benefits of modern living with fashionably gracious, classic finishes.
The high ceilings, large rooms, millwork, and design details are incomparable, and the sweeping staircase sublime. One primary suite is on the main level with a roll-in shower – only one step up takes you into these divine premises.
The great room is the heart of the home, and the kitchen features a Lacanche seven-burner stove and custom solid white oak cabinet millwork. Behind pocket doors are quiet work and homework spaces with smart wi-fi; and entertaining flow is well-designed and fluid. There are four levels with six en-suite bedrooms. The Diamond Glass lacquered wet bar, pantry, and 1,000-bottle wine cellar are unparalleled. The three-season living room features a wood burning fireplace and television connector- for some major football viewing, and there is a grilling porch with hood! Formal spaces and quiet nooks for the most discerning.
Address: 8104 East Boulevard Drive, Alexandria, VA 22308
Contact:
Janet Caterson Price, 703.622.5984
McEnearney Associates Realtors
109 S Pitt Street, Old Town Alexandria, VA 22314
janet@janetpricehomes.com
www.janetpricehomes.com