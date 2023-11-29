What to Know About the National Christmas Tree Lighting

The National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is Thursday, November 30 at 6 PM. It’s one of the region’s most widely attended holiday events, drawing thousands to the White House Ellipse each year. This year’s 101st ceremony will feature performances by Darren Criss, Dionne Warwick, and Mickey Guyton. Here’s everything you need to know.

Road closures

Tickets to the event have already been distributed through a lottery system, but anyone navigating around the area will be impacted. These streets will be closed to traffic from 1 PM to 7 PM:

17th Street (from H Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW)

15th Street (from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW)

Jefferson Drive (from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW)

Madison Drive (from 14th to 15th Street, NW)

Constitution Avenue (from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW)

C, D, E, F, and G Streets (from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW)

New York Avenue (from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW)

Pennsylvania Avenue (from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW)

How to get there

The National Park Service strongly recommends taking public transportation or using a rideshare service and notes that no parking will be available nearby. The closest Metro stops are Farragut West and McPherson Square, and Metro Center is also just a few blocks from the White House. Additionally, these streets will be closed for parking:

17th Street (from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW)

Constitution Avenue (from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW)

15th Street (from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW)

Nearby restaurants

Looking to grab a bite before or after the ceremony? These spots are within walking distance and take reservations:

About the Tree

This year’s tree is unique because it’s a cut tree rather than a planted tree. Since 1973, the National Christmas Tree has been a live tree planted on the grounds. But due to “transplant shock” and a fungal infection, the tree that was used for the past few seasons had to be removed this year. The NPS reached out to the US Forest Service—which is responsible for the Capitol Christmas Tree—and were given a cut tree from the same forest in West Virginia.

Last night’s blustery winds actually blew over the 40-foot tree. NPS spokesperson Jasmine Shanti describes the moment they got word: “All of our phones started going off, text messages, ‘The tree fell! The tree fell!’ And we’re like, is this a joke? And sure enough … There was a collective gasp in our office.”

Thankfully, the tree recovered unscathed—not even one ornament was broken. The NPS is working on reinforcing the tree by tethering it to four 250-pound concrete blocks ahead of the ceremony. “The show will go on,” Shanti says.