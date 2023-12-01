Photos with Santa aren’t just for human children: Your furry family members can also be included in the holiday tradition. Here’s where to go this month for pet friendly pictures.

The Capital Wheel

141 American Way, Oxon Hill

For one day only, head to the ferris wheel at National Harbor to get a photo of your dog with Kris Kringle. A “yappy hour” at the Flight Deck, the waterfront bar next to the wheel, includes treats for four-legged guests as well. December 1 from 6 PM to 8 PM. $25-$45. No reservations.

Tysons Corner Center

1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons Corner

Bring pets to the shopping destination for a classic mall snapshot. Santa will settle into a chair on the first level of the mall, near Nordstrom. December 4 from 4 PM to 7 PM. $20-$50. Reserve a spot here.

Bark Social Alexandria

529 E Howell Ave., Alexandria

This location of the dog bar welcomes pets of all stripes, spots, and species to a holiday portraiture session. Proceeds from the photoshoots go to Homeward Trails Animal Rescue. December 6, 7, and 13 from 6 PM to 8:30 PM. $25. Reserve a spot here.

Mall at Prince George’s

3500 East West Hwy., Hyattsville.

Get your pet ready for their close up: Every Monday until December 18, Santa Claus welcomes furry visitors in the mall’s Center Court. December 4, 11, 18 from 11 AM to 8 PM. Starting at $40. Reserve a spot here.

Springfield Town Center

6500 Springfield Mall, Springfield

Stop by the shopping center on Mondays leading up to Christmas for an image of your pet and Saint Nick at the Grand Court. Expect plenty of festive decor. December 4, 11, 18 from 11 AM to 8 PM. Starting at $40. Reserve a spot here.

Join the conversation!