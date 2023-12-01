Things to Do

Want a Pic of Your Pet With Santa? Here’s Where to Go Around DC.

Because every pet is on the "nice" list.

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy of the Capital Wheel.
Photo courtesy of the Capital Wheel.

Photos with Santa aren’t just for human children: Your furry family members can also be included in the holiday tradition. Here’s where to go this month for pet friendly pictures.

The Capital Wheel 
141 American Way, Oxon Hill
For one day only, head to the ferris wheel at National Harbor to get a photo of your dog with Kris Kringle. A “yappy hour” at the Flight Deck, the waterfront bar next to the wheel, includes treats for four-legged guests as well. December 1 from 6 PM to 8 PM. $25-$45. No reservations. 

Tysons Corner Center 
1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons Corner
Bring pets to the shopping destination for a classic mall snapshot. Santa will settle into a chair on the first level of the mall, near Nordstrom. December 4 from 4 PM to 7 PM. $20-$50. Reserve a spot here

Bark Social Alexandria 
529 E Howell Ave., Alexandria
This location of the dog bar welcomes pets of all stripes, spots, and species to a holiday portraiture session. Proceeds from the photoshoots go to Homeward Trails Animal Rescue. December 6, 7, and 13 from 6 PM to 8:30 PM. $25. Reserve a spot here

Mall at Prince George’s 
3500 East West Hwy., Hyattsville.
Get your pet ready for their close up: Every Monday until December 18, Santa Claus welcomes furry visitors in the mall’s Center Court. December 4, 11, 18 from 11 AM to 8 PM. Starting at $40. Reserve a spot here

Springfield Town Center 
6500 Springfield Mall, Springfield 
Stop by the shopping center on Mondays leading up to Christmas for an image of your pet and Saint Nick at the Grand Court. Expect plenty of festive decor. December 4, 11, 18 from 11 AM to 8 PM. Starting at $40. Reserve a spot here

More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in Northeast DC.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day