Virginia

1

Where: Ashburn.

Sold by: DeAngelo Hall, former defensive back for Washington’s NFL team.

Listed: $3,250,000.

Sold: $3,000,000.

Days on market: 109.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, seven bath-rooms, and two half baths on 15 wooded acres, with a two-story grand foyer, floor-to-­ceiling flagstone fire-place, 700-gallon freshwater aquarium, floor-to-ceiling wine fridge, home theater, backyard pool, and outdoor kitchen.

2

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Mark Hamer, partner at Baker & McKenzie.

Listed: $3,625,000.

Sold: $3,625,000.

Days on market: 9.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, five baths, and three half baths, with a circular driveway, a grand foyer with marble floors, and a library with a secret door leading to the owner’s suite.

3

Where: Arlington.

Sold by: Dan Coats, former senator from Indiana and director of national intelligence in the Trump administration.

Listed: $2,649,000.

Sold: $2,650,000.

Days on market: 74.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, five baths, and two half baths, with an elevator, library, rec room, wet bar, wine cellar, and covered patio with an outdoor fireplace.

4

Where: Arlington.

Sold by: Peter P. Laviolette, former head coach of the Washington Capitals.

Listed: $2,399,000.

Sold: $2,350,000.

Days on market: 74.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Recently built, with seven bedrooms, six and a half baths, a wet bar, custom walk-in closets, an electric-car charging station, and an au pair suite.

DC

5

Where: Wesley Heights.

Bought by: Erika G. Sheridan, senior director of marketing and operations at Compass, and Kevin Sheridan, founding partner at Protean Public Affairs.

Listed: $4,000,000.

Sold: $4,000,000.

Days on market: 40.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Recently renovated, with seven bedrooms, five and a half baths, a library, an exercise room, a mud room, a private patio, and a garden.

6

Where: Georgetown.

Sold by: Eric Shin, founder/owner of Seoul-spice and principal percussionist for the National Symphony Orchestra, and Malorie Shin, NSO violinist.

Listed: $2,445,000.

Sold: $2,425,000.

Days on market: 166.

Style: Federal.

Bragging points: Three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath end-unit townhouse with a gourmet kitchen, fireplace, backyard garden, and veranda.

Maryland

7

Where: Bethesda.

Sold by: Agnes J. Chang, dermatologist at Integrated Dermatology.

Listed: $3,750,000.

Sold: $3,399,000.

Days on market: 77.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, seven and a half baths, an elevator to all four levels, five fireplaces, a golf simulator room, and oversize glass doors to a patio.

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.