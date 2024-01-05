The chef will reopen his much-missed Moon Rabbit restaurant in a new location.
Disinvited! Elon Musk
The X owner revived interest in the ludicrous “pizzagate” conspiracy by sharing (and then deleting) a meme about it.
Photograph of Rathmell courtesy of Vanderbilt University. Photograph of Tien and Fleming by Scott Suchman. Photograph of Kuzma courtesy of Wizards. Photograph of Musk by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images. This article appears in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This January
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
W. Kimryn Rathmell
She’s President Biden’s pick to be the new head of the National Cancer Institute.
Kyle Kuzma
The entrepreneurial Wizards star recently made the Forbes “30 Under 30” list.
Renée Fleming
Virginia’s resident opera superstar was one of the honorees at the recent Kennedy Center Honors.
Gustavo Ott
GALA Hispanic Theatre named him to succeed the late Hugo Medrano as artistic director.
Kevin Tien
The chef will reopen his much-missed Moon Rabbit restaurant in a new location.
Disinvited! Elon Musk
The X owner revived interest in the ludicrous “pizzagate” conspiracy by sharing (and then deleting) a meme about it.
Photograph of Rathmell courtesy of Vanderbilt University.
Photograph of Tien and Fleming by Scott Suchman.
Photograph of Kuzma courtesy of Wizards.
Photograph of Musk by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
This article appears in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Best of Washington 2023: Things to Eat, Drink, Do, and Know Right Now
“Shattered Glass”: An Oral History of the Media-Movie Cult Classic
Washingtonian Magazine
January 2024: Hidden GemsView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
29 of the Best Things to Eat and Drink Around DC in 2023
29 of the Best Things to Do Around DC in 2023
16 of the Best Things to Know Around DC in 2023
Reader Picks: 26 Local Favorites Around DC in 2023
More from News & Politics
Why Is Pee Yellow? Maryland Researchers Solve This Wee Mystery.
Lawsuit Against Clyde’s Alleging Deceptive Menu Fees Has Been Dropped
Washington Post Taps Top Axios Editor to Oversee Local Coverage
“He’s Like a Coach in a Locker Room Talking S__t”: How Donald Trump Uses Trash Talk for Political Gain
What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2024
How to Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree Around DC
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past November
Your Guide to DC’s Fancy New Buses