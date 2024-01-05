Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This January

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



W. Kimryn Rathmell

She’s President Biden’s pick to be the new head of the National Cancer Institute.

Kyle Kuzma

The entrepreneurial Wizards star recently made the Forbes “30 Under 30” list.

Renée Fleming

Virginia’s resident opera superstar was one of the honorees at the recent Kennedy Center Honors.

Gustavo Ott

GALA Hispanic Theatre named him to succeed the late Hugo Medrano as artistic director.

Kevin Tien

The chef will reopen his much-missed Moon Rabbit restaurant in a new location.

Disinvited! Elon Musk

The X owner revived interest in the ludicrous “pizzagate” conspiracy by sharing (and then deleting) a meme about it.

Photograph of Rathmell courtesy of Vanderbilt University.

Photograph of Tien and Fleming by Scott Suchman.

Photograph of Kuzma courtesy of Wizards.

Photograph of Musk by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

This article appears in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.