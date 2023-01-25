Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Moon Rabbit

Written by | Published on

About Moon Rabbit

cuisines
Vietnamese/American
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

At this hotel dining room, Kevin Tien skillfully fuses Vietnamese cuisine with flavors from the American South. (The expert cocktails? They’re inspired by Taylor Swift.) Dig into noodles tossed with an umami-rich array of crawfish, miso, and crab fat, or shrimp-stuffed shu mai dumplings paired with grits, then build lettuce wraps from a family-style platter of lemongrass pork, fried shrimp, flat­iron steak, and a bevy of herbs and accents. Pastry chef Susan Bae’s sweets are as tasty as they are colorful and inventive. Expensive.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day