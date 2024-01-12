3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week:

1

An Arlington Condo

Where: 2023 21st St. N, #28, Arlington

Price: $389,000

This 865 square-foot condo is fully renovated, with newly refinished hardwood floors and an updated bathroom. The two-level property has two bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a reserved parking spot, cathedral-style ceilings, and a rooftop deck.

2

A Kensington Colonial

Where: 3415 Oberon St., Kensington

Price: $799,000

Situated on a double lot, this renovated colonial in Kensington features two bedrooms, one full bath and a half bath across 1,431 square feet. Inside, there’s a fireplace and built-in bookshelves in the living room, and wainscoting in the kitchen and dining area. Outside, there’s a screened porch as well as a front porch and back deck. It’s walking distance to parks, the MARC train, and the farmers’ market and antique shops of Kensington.

3

A DC Townhouse With Glass Walls

Where: 3623 R St., NW

Price: $3,999,900

This four-story contemporary townhouse in Burleith features custom finishes, an open layout, and lots of natural light. The residence features three bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths across 4,201 square feet. Other striking features: glass walls and a floating staircase.