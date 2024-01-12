Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

An Arlington condo, a Kensington colonial, and a $4 million DC townhouse with glass walls.

Photo by Homevisit, courtesy of Compass.

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week:

1

An Arlington Condo

Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.

Where: 2023 21st St. N, #28, Arlington 

Price: $389,000

This 865 square-foot condo is fully renovated, with newly refinished hardwood floors and an updated bathroom. The two-level property has two bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a reserved parking spot, cathedral-style ceilings, and a rooftop deck. 

 

2

A Kensington Colonial

Photos by Homevisit, courtesy of Compass.
Photos by Homevisit, courtesy of Compass.
Photos by Homevisit, courtesy of Compass.
Photos by Homevisit, courtesy of Compass.

Where: 3415 Oberon St., Kensington

Price: $799,000

Situated on a double lot, this renovated colonial in Kensington features two bedrooms, one full bath and a half bath across 1,431 square feet. Inside, there’s a fireplace and built-in bookshelves in the living room, and wainscoting in the kitchen and dining area. Outside, there’s a screened porch as well as a front porch and back deck. It’s walking distance to parks, the MARC train, and the farmers’ market and antique shops of Kensington.

 

3

A DC Townhouse With Glass Walls

Photograph by Riley West of Blue Skye Media, courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Riley West of Blue Skye Media, courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Riley West of Blue Skye Media, courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Riley West of Blue Skye Media, courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Riley West of Blue Skye Media, courtesy of Compass.
Photograph by Riley West of Blue Skye Media, courtesy of Compass.

Where: 3623 R St., NW

Price: $3,999,900

This four-story contemporary townhouse in Burleith features custom finishes, an open layout, and lots of natural light. The residence features three bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths across 4,201 square feet. Other striking features: glass walls and a floating staircase.

