Here are five listings of one-bedroom condos that caught our eye this week.

1

A two-story condo in Silver Spring

Price: $435,000

Where: 1201 East-West Hwy., Unit 1, Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/2

Fee: $621 monthly

Listing Agent: Tawanda Sheree Thomas, Long & Foster

This two-level unit at the Silverton Condominiums in downtown Silver Spring has a different floor plan than the typical condo. A floor-to-ceiling glass wall brings natural light into the upstairs loft, which overlooks the living room. The two bathrooms have ceramic floors and updated vanities. The upstairs bathroom has subway tile in the shower area. This unit also comes with two parking spaces.

2

A corner lot Victorian

Price: $595,000

Where: 1938 Biltmore St., NW, Unit C

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1.5

Fee: $466 monthly

Listing Agent: Kathleen Kiernan, Washington Fine Properties

This condo is part of a four-unit 1938 Victorian brownstone on a corner lot in Kalorama Triangle. It has two fireplaces, original pine floors, 10-foot ceilings, and a turret. The three main windows ensure the living and dining room spaces have abundant natural light. The bedroom has a wood-burning fireplace, a double closet, washer and dryer, and an ensuite bathroom with a marble walk-in shower.

3

A new condo in Southwest DC

Price: $599,000

Where: 88 V St., SW, Unit 414

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1.5

Fee: $615 monthly

Listing Agents: Brent Jackson and Leslie Backoff, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This modern condo, located in the newly built Peninsula 88 building, is adjacent to where the Potomac and Anacostia rivers meet. Views of the Anacostia River and Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge are visible from the balcony. The unit has an open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, an electric fireplace, and smart LED lights. Its kitchen has stainless-steel KitchenAid appliances, quartz countertops, and an island with bar seating. It has an in-unit washer and dryer, smart lock, and a garage parking spot. Amenities include a community room and roof terrace with two fire pits and several grills.

4

A condo in Logan Circle with an industrial vibe

Price: $599,999

Where: 1401 R St., NW, Unit 406

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1

Fee: $330 monthly

Listing Agent: Susie Patrick, Compass

This condo in the Northern Exchange building, originally built in the early 20th century, mixes modern and historic. The loft-style unit has 15-foot ceilings with exposed pipes and ducts across its two levels. It has an exposed brick wall in the living room, hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, and a bathroom with Porcelanosa tile. Through its windows, residents can see the Washington Monument or head up to the rooftop patio for more city views.

5

A luxury condo in Arlington

Price: $1.075 million

Where: 1881 N. Nash St., Unit 1508, Arlington

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1.5

Fee: $1,275 monthly

Listing Agents: Mark McFadden and Hunter McFadden, Compass

The views are hard to beat in this 1,312-square-foot condo in Turnberry Tower. The unit underwent nearly $200,000 in renovations, including new hardwood floors, granite countertops, and light fixtures. The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that lead out to the balcony. Some of the building’s amenities include valet parking, 24-hour security, indoor pool and spa, as well as a movie screening room.