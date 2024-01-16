3 Places to Snuggle With Animals Around DC to Reduce Stress

Spending time with animals can be therapeutic, helping lower cortisol levels—the hormone associated with stress. For an instant mood boost, consider one of these creature-comforting experiences.
Cuddle With Cows
Three gentle bovines named Snap, Crunch, and Pebbles are the chief cuddlers at Clarksville Cow Cuddling, located on Mary’s Land Farm in Ellicott City. The trio are all two years old or younger and were selected for their friendly dispositions. Groups of up to eight people can spend 45 minutes ($150) brushing, feeding, and getting to know the animals.
Play With Kittens
Bow-tie-wearing cats and kittens–all adoptable–roam the cozy Georgetown cafe Crumbs & Whiskers. Reserve a time slot (starting at $25 for 30 minutes, $40 for 70 minutes) in the pink-and-white lounge, where you can recline on plush cushions and entice the cats with toys. Order treats and drinks from the neighboring cookie shop Levain, delivered to the feline hangout.
Chill With Goats
Downward dog meets downward goat in this $40 yoga class at Faith Lutheran Church in Arlington. Instructor Beth Wolfe guides participants through gentle poses while veterinarian and Walnut Creek Farms owner Maureen Roberts watches over the herd of Nigerian dwarf goats. You may even get a bonus massage, courtesy of some tiny hooves on your back.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.