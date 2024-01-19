3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale in the DC area that caught our eye this week:

A Hyattsville townhouse

Price: $459,000

This colonial-style townhome is fully renovated, featuring a fenced-in backyard and basement. Behind its bright yellow front door, the 1,827 square-foot property includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, spread across three levels.

Contemporary home in Reston

Price: $980,000

A wall of windows, a new kitchen, and a zebra-print backsplash in a bathroom can be found in this Reston home. The 3,229 square-foot property includes four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a two-car garage. It features a private back garden deck, hot tub, and professional landscaping.

A historic townhouse in Dupont Circle

Price: $1.3 million

This century-old townhome was recently renovated and includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its sandstone exterior features a signature “hobbit” door that opens to a modern interior. Located between Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan, this townhouse is a short walk from restaurants, shops. and Dupont Circle’s Sunday farmers’ market.