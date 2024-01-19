Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

A historic Dupont rowhouse, a contemporary Reston home, and a Hyattsville colonial-style townhouse.

Photograph of Dupont Circle townhouse by Struxture Photography

Here are three homes for sale in the DC area that caught our eye this week:

 

A Hyattsville townhouse

Photograph by Chris Spillman, courtesy of Compass
Photograph by Chris Spillman, courtesy of Compass
Photograph by Chris Spillman, courtesy of Compass
Photograph by Chris Spillman, courtesy of Compass

Where: 818 Berkshire Dr., Hyattsville

Price: $459,000

This colonial-style townhome is fully renovated, featuring a fenced-in backyard and basement. Behind its bright yellow front door, the 1,827 square-foot property includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, spread across three levels.

 

Contemporary home in Reston

Photograph by Eric Kittleson, courtesy of TruPlace
Photograph by Eric Kittleson, courtesy of TruPlace
Photograph by Eric Kittleson, courtesy of TruPlace
Photograph by Eric Kittleson, courtesy of TruPlace

Where: 1990 Solaridge Ct, Reston

Price: $980,000

A wall of windows, a new kitchen, and a zebra-print backsplash in a bathroom can be found in this Reston home. The 3,229 square-foot property includes four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a two-car garage. It features a private back garden deck, hot tub, and professional landscaping.

 

 

A historic townhouse in Dupont Circle

Photograph by Struxture Photography
Photograph by Struxture Photography
Photograph by Struxture Photography
Photograph by Struxture Photography

Where: 1738 V St., NW

Price: $1.3 million

This century-old townhome was recently renovated and includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its sandstone exterior features a signature “hobbit” door that opens to a modern interior. Located between Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan, this townhouse is a short walk from restaurants, shops. and Dupont Circle’s Sunday farmers’ market.

