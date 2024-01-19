3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale in the DC area that caught our eye this week:
A Hyattsville townhouse
Where: 818 Berkshire Dr., Hyattsville
Price: $459,000
This colonial-style townhome is fully renovated, featuring a fenced-in backyard and basement. Behind its bright yellow front door, the 1,827 square-foot property includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, spread across three levels.
Contemporary home in Reston
Where: 1990 Solaridge Ct, Reston
Price: $980,000
A wall of windows, a new kitchen, and a zebra-print backsplash in a bathroom can be found in this Reston home. The 3,229 square-foot property includes four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a two-car garage. It features a private back garden deck, hot tub, and professional landscaping.
A historic townhouse in Dupont Circle
Where: 1738 V St., NW
Price: $1.3 million
This century-old townhome was recently renovated and includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its sandstone exterior features a signature “hobbit” door that opens to a modern interior. Located between Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan, this townhouse is a short walk from restaurants, shops. and Dupont Circle’s Sunday farmers’ market.