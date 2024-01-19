PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in December

Real Estate

This Beaux Arts estate, which is now the official residence for the Irish Ambassador to the United States, was the most expensive home sold in December, at $12.25 million. Photograph courtesy of Chuck Holzwarth and Nick Hazelton at Washington Fine Properties.

10

Where: 1208 Riley Preserve Ct., Great Falls

How much: $3,783,697

This newly built contemporary-style home comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, high ceilings, a massive great room, a gourmet kitchen, and a loft across three stories. The property, which is just under an acre, also has a covered porched and an attached five-car garage.

9

Photograph courtesy of Lindsay Curtis at Home Theory Realty.

Where: 701 Gouldman Ln., Great Falls

How much: $3,800,000

This sprawling French-style mansion sits on more than five acres and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths across three stories. Other features of the 10,415-square-foot home include high ceilings, three fireplaces, an elevator, and a lower level with a recreation room, a wine cellar, and a home theater. Also on the property: multiple patio areas (one with a built-in fire pit) and enough parking for 14 vehicles.

8

Photography courtesy of Fouad Talout and Pascale Karam at Long & Foster.

Where: 6832 Georgetown Pike., McLean

How much: $4,000,0001

This 10-bedroom Colonial estate spans across 15,000 square feet on more than two acres of  land. Inside, there’s 10 bathrooms and three half-baths, plus a double staircase, a grand foyer, five fireplaces, three kitchens, a loft, an elevator, and a lower level with a full bar, theater, gym, and wine cellar. The house also comes with multiple balconies, a large deck with a gazebo, and a landscaped backyard.

7

Photograph courtesy of Mark Lowham and Ali Nasir at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Where: 6029 Orris St., McLean

How much: $4,350,000

This transitional-style estate resides on a half-acre and has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It comes with a reception hall, an elevator, two fireplaces, a home gym, a recreation room, and a three-seasons garden room across three levels. You’ll also find a terrace, a heated lap pool, outdoor garden, and an oversized three-car garage.

6

Photograph courtesy of Lori Leasure at Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 9805 Logan Dr., Potomac

How much: $4,450,000

This gated Colonial-style home sits on more than an acre and has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two half-baths. The 11,507-square-foot home also features an elevator, dog wash station, outdoor entertainment area with a built-in kitchen and gas fire pit, and an oversized four-car garage with an indoor basketball hoop.

5

Photography courtesy of the NTB Group at Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 3321 Prospect St., NW

How much: $4,895,000

This Federal-style townhouse in Georgetown has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, oversized windows, three fireplaces, and a home gym across four stories. The 4,843-square-foot home also comes with access to a private elevator and two underground garage parking spaces.

4

Photography courtesy of Homevisit and Mark McFadden at McFadden Partners.

Where: 3150 South St., NW Unit 3F

How much: $5,100,000

This 3,890-square-foot condo in the Georgetown Ritz-Carlton Residences has four bedrooms and four-and-half bathrooms, as well as high ceilings, a fireplace, a library with built-in bookcases, a private balcony, and two garage parking spaces.

3

Photography courtesy of Studio Trejo and Daniel Heider of the HEIDER Office at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Where: 78 Kalorama Cir., NW

How much: $5,750,000

This 7,400-square-foot Georgian in Kalorama was built in 1927, but it has been renovated and restored over the years. The four-level residence comes with four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, four fireplaces, a library, a wine room, staff quarters, and an observation deck on the top floor. Other features include a gallery-style greeting hall with a large skylight and a sunroom with panoramic windows. Outside, you’ll find a private motor court, an oversized attached garage, and a sculpture garden.

2

Where: 2900 K St., NW #601

How much: $8,757,000

This two-level Georgetown condo has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half-baths, two fireplaces, two kitchens, a sauna, a spa, a gym, and a wraparound terrace with a private pool across 6,000 square feet. It also comes with two garage parking spaces.

1

Photograph courtesy of Chuck Holzwarth and Nick Hazelton at Washington Fine Properties.

Where: 2221 30th St., NW

How much: $12,250,000

This Beaux-Arts estate in Massachusetts Avenue Heights takes the prize for this month’s most expensive residential sale. The stone mansion, which serves as the new official residence of the Irish ambassador to the United States, spreads across 13,595 square feet on more than a third of an acre. It comes with nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and three half-baths, as well as 11.5-feet-high ceilings, an elevator, a reception foyer, a library, a theater, and a wine room across four levels. There’s also an automatic gated entrance, a heated motor court, multiple terraces, a 14-foot-by-28-foot heated swimming pool, and enough parking for 14 vehicles.

