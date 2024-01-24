Here Are the DC-Area James Beard Award Semifinalists 2024

Restaurant award season is officially here. This morning, Washingtonian unveiled our 100 Very Best Restaurants list. (Peruvian tasting room Causa was named No. 1 yesterday.) And today, the James Beard Foundation announced semifinalists for its 2024 awards. Among them are a decent showing of nominees across DC region.

Michael Rafidi of Navy Yard Levantine restaurant Albi is up for “Outstanding Chef”—the top award that Rob Rubba of sustainability-minded Shaw tasting room Oyster Oyster won last year. Perry’s Masako Morishita is in the running for “Emerging Chef.” Chef Aaron Silverman’s party-ready tasting room Pineapple & Pearls in Capitol Hill is a semifinalist for “outstanding restaurant”—as is longstanding Falls Church fine-dining restaurant 2941. Local talent also dominates the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category.

Find this year’s DC-area contenders below and the full list here. Finalists for the restaurant and chef awards will be announced on April 3, and winners will be feted during a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 10.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Annabelle, Sababa, and others)

Hollis Wells Silverman, Eastern Point Collective (The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells, and others)

Outstanding Chef

Michael Rafidi, Albi

Outstanding Restaurant

2941

Pineapple & Pearls

Emerging Chef

Masako Morishita, Perry’s

Outstanding Bakery

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit

Outstanding Hospitality

Fiola

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Tail Up Goat

Outstanding Bar

Service Bar

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Angel Barreto, Anju

Najmieh Batmanglij and Christopher Morgan, Joon

Amy Brandwein, Centrolina

Tony Conte, Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana (Darnestown, MD)

Keem Hughley, Bronze

Esther Lee, Obelisk

Travis Milton, Hickory at Nicewonder Farm and Vineyards (Bristol, VA)

Harley Peet, Bas Rouge (Easton, MD)

Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl

Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit

