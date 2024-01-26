3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.
A Northeast DC penthouse
Price: $599,900
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2.5
Condo fee: $268.26 a month
Listing agent: Steve Swank, McWilliams & Ballard
This two-level penthouse is located in 22 Park, a collection of condominiums in Carver-Langston. The condo features two private rooftop terraces, a home intercom, and secured entry. Washer-dryer hookups are available.
A West End Park home
Price: $659,000
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/2
Lot Size: 0.21 acre
Listing agent: Charles P Gilroy, Redfin
In the West End Park neighborhood, this split-foyer home comes with a large back patio and an updated kitchen. The property has a main-level family room and sunroom and is located next to Woodley Gardens Park and Woottons Mill Park.
A Falls Church home with lake view
Price: $1.495 million
6523 Lakeview Dr., Falls Church
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3
Lot Size: 0.21 acre
HOA fee: $495 a year
Listing agent: Lisa Dubois-Headley, RE/MAX Distinctive Real Estate
This contemporary home features a view of Lake Barcroft through windows spanning the walls. The property includes a private backyard, a carport, and a greenhouse-like front patio. The home, built in 1954, has been completely renovated including a kitchen that features custom cabinetry and granite counters.