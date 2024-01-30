For an Opulent Spa Day
Waldorf Astoria
location_on Downtown DC
The spa at the hotel in the Old Post Office building offers hot-stone massages, hydrafacials, body wraps, and other treatments for a relaxing staycation. Add the “Couple’s Journey” ($150 per pair) when you book your massages for access to the salt-therapy room as well as chocolate-covered strawberries and bubbly. Finish the day with dinner at one of the hotel’s splashy restaurants: the Bazaar, José Andrés’s whimsical dining room, or the omakase hot spot Sushi Nakazawa.
For a Wine-Country Escape
Potomac Point Winery
location_on Stafford, Virginia
Turn a winetasting into a glamping-inspired experience an hour’s drive from DC. Heated tents are hung with twinkle lights and decorated with bohemian rugs and a comfy couch, perfect for snuggling while you sip. Charcuterie platters and Sunday brunch are brought directly you. Of course, wine is the main draw, and options include hot mulled wine with warming spices plus bottles from the vineyard. Tent rentals are $100 for 90 minutes on weekdays, $150 on weekends.
For a Gastronomical Trip to Italy
Toscana Market
location_on Union Market District
The Italian market hosts cooking classes in the Latin food hall La Cosecha, where cheffy couples can have an interactive date night. Try your hand at making plates from different regions—February courses cover Lake Como, Napoli, and Milan—as well as specific dishes (think fresh pasta and branzino encased in salt). After the lesson, toast your talents with a wine pairing or cocktail to go with the multi-course menu you created together. Classes start at $120 a person.
This article appears in the February 2023 issue of Washingtonian.