Robert Duvall is selling his Virginia horse farm for $3.7 million

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall is listing his Virginia horse farm for sale for $3.7 million.

Duvall, who won an Academy Award for “Tender Mercies” and was nominated for “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” bought the 28-acre estate in 1993 and renamed it Butcher’s Run after the production company he founded in 1992, Butcher’s Run Films.

The property is just outside the historic village of Philomont, about eight miles from Middleburg in Virginia’s hunt country.

The three-story Georgian fieldstone farmhouse was built circa 1820. It was featured in the 2001 book “Old Plantations and Historic Homes Around Middleburg, Virginia” by Audrey Windsor Bergner and in Architectural Digest in 2002.

The 5,500-square-foot house has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, wide plank heart pine floors, and a slate roof.

The estate, which boasts panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and rolling fields, has an eight-stall courtyard barn, four run-in sheds, an outdoor swimming pool with a patio, a stone carriage house, a stone spring house, a three-car garage, an exercise studio and a log cabin.

A family of owls has taken up residence on the property among the flowering gardens and two ponds.

“Many aspects of Butcher’s Run make it extraordinary, but for me, one of the most prominent is the exceptional setting,” said listing agent Shannon Gilmore of Washington Fine Properties.“Beautifully sited, the estate sits nestled among rolling meadows surrounded by breathtaking sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains with sunsets that seem to go on forever.”

Listing: 20385 Beaverdam Bridge Rd., Purcellville, Va.

