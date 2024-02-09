Where to Find Taylor Swift-Themed Brunches, Parties, and Specials This Weekend

This, weekend the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. But plenty of folks are just as excited to catch a TV glimpse of Taylor Swift—fresh off the plane from Tokyo— supporting Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swifties, we have good news: restaurants and bars are here for you. These are a few events and specials around town weekend:

Brunch (Taylor’s Version) at All-Purpose

Saturday, February 10 at 11 AM

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Don your favorite Eras Tour merch and head over to the Navy Yard branch of this Italian-American spot on Saturday for a brunch complete with.special Tay-inspired food and drink menus. Tickets are $5 (food and drinks are sold separately), but for $19 more, you can snag bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and Aperol spritzes.

The “Forever Winter” Party at Wunder Garten

Saturday, February 10 at 8 PM

1101 First St., NE

The night before the big game, this beer garden is prepping for an enchanted evening. This week’s edition of its winter-themed Après Ski dance party is devoted to all things Swift. You can grab a “Snow on the Beach” cocktail and shake it off all night long. Reserve a free ticket here.



Taylor Tarts at Ted’s Bulletin

Ongoing

Multiple Locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

You can start your morning with a “Taylor Tart” at any location of mod-diner Ted’s Bulletin. The pink-glazed strawberry Pop-Tart (made in house) is adorned with the cover of her 2019 album Lover. The pastel pastries will be available for the entire month of February—be sure to grab one before they go out of style.

Tayl-Gate at Union Pub

Sunday, February 11 from 3 to 11 PM

201 Massachusetts Ave, NE

Are you ready for it? Before this pub’s regular Superbowl party, it’s hosting a “Tayl-gate” on the patio. Down all-you-can-drink beer, rail drinks, and house wine while listening to your favorite Taylor tracks. The $78 ticket includes admission to the pre-party and the main event, where the endless drinks will keep flowing.

Taylor v. Dolly Brunch at Red Bear

Sunday, February 11 from noon to 2 PM

209 M St., NE

This Brewery is having a showdown that might be more contentious than the Super Bowl itself. Its Taylor Swift v. Dolly Parton brunch is hosted by local drag queen Desiree Dik, and features a whole lineup of performers paying homage to the two blonde divas. The $25 tickets are currently sold out, but you can find more information here.

Taylor-Themed Cocktails at Art and Soul

February 11, 9 AM to midnight

415 New Jersey Ave., NW

You’ll find two limited edition cocktails at this eatery near the Capitol this Sunday. The “Feeling 22”, features tequila mixed with prickly pear, then topped with glittery egg-white foam. The “Bad Blood” blends Aperol and grapefruit with blood orange juice and sparkling wine.

“The Swiftie” Package at Sticky Fingers

Sunday, February 11, 9 AM t0 9 PM

406 H St., NE

Pretend you’re sitting in the Sky Box with Taylor and all of her besties at this all-vegan bakery and diner. ”The Swiftie” package includes plant-based takes on all of Miss Americana’s favorite fast foods: a cheeseburger, fries, chocolate milkshake, seitan “chicken” tenders, and a slice of Funfetti cake. Of course, it also comes with a side of “seemingly ranch”. The meal (prices vary) will be available for dine-in or takeout.