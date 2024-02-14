Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, or just hopeless, we’ve all found ourselves scrambling for something to do on Valentine’s Day. So, for Washingtonians both partnered and single, here are a few last-minute Valentine’s Day events that, as of press time, still had tickets or availability:

Looking for one last shot at finding love on Valentine’s Day? Stop by Monko Dispensary for a chance to meet fellow single Washingtonians. Icebreakers include human bingo and a game of “red flag, green flag”: You write down the “flags” for dating you, and people try and guess your identity based off of them. For fans of more traditional games, there’s also Scattergories. Details: 6 PM; $20.

Tonight, Story District hosts their sixth annual “Worst Date Ever” competition at the Howard Theater. Six competitors enter the proverbial ring, and whoever tells the worst story will win the not-so-coveted Golden Plunger. Last year’s “prize fight” was between a roach infestation and jumping out a two-story window, to give you an idea of the competition. Details: 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM; $35.

Ol’ Blue Eyes may no longer be around, but Tony Sands is here to help fly you to the moon this Valentine’s Day. Billed as a “one of a kind musical tribute to Frank Sinatra,” Sands will be performing some of the legendary crooner’s most famous love songs alongside a live big band at the Hamilton Theater tonight. For the old souls out there. Details: 8 to 10 PM; $15.

For those perhaps looking to celebrate platonic love this Valentine’s Day, you can make cards for those you love at this “Galentine’s Cards” event. You’ll learn how to make cards out of magazine clippings alongside local mixed-media artist Ariana R-G. Details: 6 to 8 PM; $55.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with the original star-crossed lovers at Arlington’s Synetic Theater. This adaptation of the timeless Shakespeare classic takes place on a backdrop of ever-grinding clock gears. On Wednesday only, the theater is hosting a special “Lovers & Friends pre-show reception” with wine, music, and desserts. Hopefully your love story ends better than theirs. Details: Doors at 6:30 PM; show at 8 PM; $40.

Do you want to have a cat poop on your ex’s name for a good cause? Crumbs and Whiskers is here to help. During the month of February, the cat cafe will write the name of anyone you’re in the dumps about — an ex, a boss, a former friend — on the bottom of a litter box, which their cats will then do their business in. Proceeds will go to the cafe’s Cat Health Fund, to help provide care for the kitties. Details: All month long; $5 minimum.